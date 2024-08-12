How Avimor is staying Firewise through the Idaho wildfire season

EAGLE, Idaho — On July 24th we were at Avimor to show you how close a foothills fire came to the the growing Eagle Community.



Avimor is a Firewise community which means they're doing everything they can to prevent major fire damage.

And all properties that back up to natural grass on the hills and slopes have put in defensible space to slow the spread of flames.

Eagle Fire District plans to build a fire station in the northern area of the community.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

“We all hope and pray that doesn’t happen here, but we do know it’s a possibility and gosh we love living out here we’re concerned about fires we’re looking forward when Eagle builds a station out here.”

General Manager Dan Richter says if wasn’t for the fast-acting Eagle Fire District Fire Crews attacking the fire and bulldozing fire lines, things could have been much worse. There are plans to have that new Eagle fire station at the north end of the development.

What Dan is referring to are firelines like the one's you'll see north along Highway 55 that the Eagle Fire District put in. As always they are at the mercy of mother nature, because sometimes they work and sometimes they don’t.

Being a Firewise community means not only are they conscious of properties being built in the future but the ones that have already been built, Richter explains.

“That was one of our prime objectives in fact we were the first community in Idaho to be Firewise in it’s first conception which made it easier for us because we didn’t have to correct things we did it right from the beginning. The highway is mowed we got permission from ITD to keep the highway mowed and to keep it greener we’re working with Eagle Fire they’ve approached ITD a different treatment in the ditches along the Highway 55 are the armored the roads working with Eagle.”

Living in the foothills does come with some responsibilities making sure your property is safer means your neighbor’s property will be safer as well.

