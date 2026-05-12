Growth in the foothills: Valnova residents share why they made the move to the Gem State

EAGLE, Idaho — Large developments in the foothills, such as Avimor and Valnova, are bringing thousands of new people to Idaho. Senior Reporter Don Nelson went to Valnova to ask some of those homeowners... why Idaho?

“How do I put it? There’s a different feeling here," said Valnova resident Janet Hatch.

WATCH | Valnova residents discuss why they moved to Idaho—

Homeowners in Valnova Planned Community talk growth

Janet Hatch and her husband recently moved to Idaho from Central California. She admits they have benefited from the area's growth and feels blessed to enjoy the outdoors but understands the feelings of others when it comes to protecting the area.

"We were looking for some place that we could develop a community that, as we retire, we would have closeness to both nature and activities," Hatch added.

RELATED COVERAGE | Major housing development sparks debate over growth and traffic concerns in Eagle foothills

As Idaho News 6 has previously reported, Valnova is a 6,000-acre planned community in the Eagle foothills, surrounded by public lands, and private homes are still under construction. It sits off of Highway 16 in North Eagle, on the way to Emmett.

Valnova is currently working with ITD on the grade-separated interchange, which is expected to be done later this year. It has and will continue to be a balancing act of protecting the foothills and managing growth.

Paul and Carrie Sheets moved to Idaho from Virginia and say they understand those concerns about growth and say they just want to be good neighbors.

“We do completely get it. I think that’s one of the things we love about coming to Idaho with the right attitude. We’re not here to change Idaho; we’re coming here because Idaho is Idaho,” said Sheets.

Sydney Paulolednak’s family just built a home in Valnova, and says one of the reasons they decided to move to Idaho from Southern Nevada was for the people.

“I feel like if you aren't trying to change the community at all, if you’re just trying to join and make the community even more loving and full, I feel like that’s a wonderful thing to do, to have so many people come and want to join the community and environment,” Paulolednak added.