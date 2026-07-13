Firefighters stop work on Claremont Fire after new unexploded ordnance warnings

FOOTHILLS, Idaho — Firefighters battling the Claremont Fire have stopped work after learning the fire is creating a greater danger from unexploded military explosives than officials first believed.

The Eastern Area Incident Management Team said Monday that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers told fire managers the heat from the active fire is making unexploded ordnance, also called UXO, more dangerous than expected.

Because of the new information, all firefighters have been told to leave the hazard area while officials review their plans.

During the pause, crews are being moved to safe locations away from the areas of concern.

The announcement comes after crews had been making steady progress on the fire.

As of Monday morning, the Claremont Fire was estimated at 6,805 acres and was 57% contained.

READ MORE | Claremont Fire grows to 6,805 acres as crews strengthen containment lines

The Bureau of Land Management has also extended closures of public lands, roads and trails between 8th Street, Rocky Canyon Road and Boise Ridge Road through Aug. 1.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Idaho News 6 will provide updates as more information becomes available.