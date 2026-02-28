Coyote breeding season is here, and Boise Foothills pet owners are finding creative ways to protect their dogs

If you've spent time in the Boise Foothills, you may have already noticed the signs warning of coyote activity. Now, wildlife officials are reminding pet owners to take extra precautions as coyote breeding and denning season get underway.

Idaho Fish and Game says the season runs from February through June, a period when coyotes may be more territorial and more likely to approach pets.

Erika Martinez, a Boise neighbor who frequents the foothills with her two smaller dogs, Salt and Pepper, said she has learned to stay alert — and has noticed coyotes becoming more common.

"I've always been very cautious of the coyotes being out here because you do see them quite frequently, especially in these past few years," Martinez said.

Martinez said she already takes steps to keep her 7-year-old dogs safe.

"I just always keep them on a leash, keep them close. I don't let them wander too far just because they are smaller dogs, and usually that's a target for a lot of the coyotes. So just keep them close by, just keeping them safe too," Martinez said.

Greenlee Clark / Idaho News 6 Erika chats with Idaho News 6 as Salt and Pepper patiently observe.

Brian Pearson of Idaho Fish and Game said the risk is not limited to any one time of year.

"Really, coyote conflicts can occur at any time of the year," Pearson said.

But Pearson said the breeding season brings specific dangers for dogs.

"Coyotes can often times view dogs as competitors during the breeding season, and they're encroaching on the coyotes' territory. Smaller dogs can also be viewed as prey," Pearson said.

Pearson says leashing dogs and staying alert are among the most effective ways to prevent close calls. Pearson also recommended carrying bear spray.

"One thing that works really well for any mammal that you may have a negative encounter with is bear spray. So we do advise folks to carry a bear spray, and know how to use it," Pearson said.

Idaho Fish and Game notes that coyotes in the Boise Foothills have become habituated to humans and dogs, encountering them without negative consequences. In more rural areas like Emmett, coyotes are more likely to face hunting, which reduces human interactions.

Wanda Miller, an Eagle neighbor who hikes the foothills and the military reserve regularly with her two labs, Brandy and Zane, said she has seen coyotes in different seasons but nothing that has ever scared her or gotten too close.

Greenlee Clark / Idaho News 6 Brandy and Zane patiently wait for their owner, Wanda, as she chats with Idaho News 6.

"Usually, they are calling out. You can hear them yapping, and it's a very distinct sound, and usually, if I hear them, I put my dogs on leash. Otherwise, if it's an off-leash trail, my dogs are off-leash. But just try to be aware of my surroundings so I can take some precautions if I need to," Miller said.

Miller said the foothills are home to more than just coyotes.

"Be aware of your surroundings and remember there is wildlife out there. I saw somebody posted a couple of days ago that they saw two wolves up off of 5 Mile Gulch Trail. So, you know, you live in wildlife, you know, it's, it's going to happen. So just keep your eyes open, pay attention," Miller said.

Kathleen Slinger, a Boise neighbor who hikes the foothills regularly, said she remembered coyote warnings in Harrison Hollow in 2025 and saw evidence of bones and things coyotes had eaten in the area.

Some pet owners are turning to creative solutions to keep their animals safe, including a vest designed to protect small pets from predators.

One neighbor shared a photo of her cat, Tango, wearing a coyote vest. The owner said Tango had one encounter with a coyote, luckily got away, and, after not being the biggest fan of the vest, lives inside full-time.

Greenlee Clark / Idaho News 6 Tango, the max cat, wears a protective coyote vest.

Tango's owner sent in a statement saying, "Tango would like to say that while he melted when the vest was put on, he highly recommends that for the safety of his small pet peers, they wear the coyote vest to protect against birds and predators."

Neighborhood Reporter Greenlee Clark showed the photo to neighbors in the foothills to get their reaction.

Miller was skeptical — though she noted her reasoning was specific to her dogs' size.

"Oh my! That seems a little crazy. I don't think I would put that on my dog," Miller said, laughing. "Yeah, I don't think I would put that on my dog, but I have bigger dogs. I know little dogs are sometimes more susceptible, you know, to being picked up or attacked. So, since I have labs, I don't think I would put anything on them like that."

Slinger said she had actually seen the vest before — though her first impression was not what you might expect.

"The first time I saw something like that, I thought it was a Halloween costume. Because it was that time of year with the spikes," Slinger said.

But Slinger said she sees the value for smaller dogs.

"I think it's a good idea for smaller dogs... I don't think larger dogs are bothered by them," Slinger said.

Martinez said she might be open to trying it for her corgis, Salt and Pepper.

"That's wild. But you know what? I just might, I just might. I love my dogs so much," Martinez said.

Idaho Fish and Game recommends keeping dogs on leash in the Boise Foothills from February to June, even in designated off-leash areas.