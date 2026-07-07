Boise firefighters save foothills home threatened by wildfire

BOISE, Idaho — Boise firefighters protected a home threatened by a fast-moving wildfire in the Boise Foothills on Monday, safely evacuating a resident and preventing the flames from reaching the structure, according to Boise Fire.

In a press release, the department said crews responded to reports of a structure fire on Mountain Cove Road as a wildfire spread rapidly from the Crestline Trailhead area toward nearby homes.

When firefighters arrived, they found the home itself had not caught fire, but flames had ignited trees surrounding the property, placing the residence and its occupant in immediate danger.

Crews worked in intense heat and changing wind conditions to defend the home while getting the resident to safety.

Officials said firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading from the surrounding vegetation to the house.

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During the response, Boise Fire's Engine 6 sustained cosmetic heat damage, including warped lights, mirrors and decals. The department said the fire engine remains fully operational and in service.

Boise Fire Chief Mark Hummel praised the firefighters' quick response and teamwork, saying their efforts helped save the home and safely evacuate the resident.

As wildfire season continues, Boise Fire is encouraging residents to stay informed about fire conditions, be prepared to evacuate if instructed by emergency officials and review the city's Ready, Set, Go! wildfire preparedness program.