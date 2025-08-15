Bogus Basin will soon shift to weekend-only operations

BOGUS BASIN, Idaho — Starting next weekend, Bogus Basin will shift to weekend-only operations as crews wind down the summer season.

For the last two weekends of August, Boise's beloved non-profit mountain recreation area will be open Friday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. After Labor Day, that schedule will change once more with a Saturday & Sunday schedule and operating hours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Live music will continue as scheduled on select weekends, including two more Music on the Mountain performances.

This Saturday features artist Jeff Crosby, an Idaho native playing Americana and country, who regularly tours across the country.