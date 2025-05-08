Bogus Basin to host free Music on the Mountain summer series

BOISE, Idaho — This summer, Bogus Basin will host their annual Music on the Mountain free summer concert series. The non-profit ski area will also host free yoga and other events throughout the summer season.

The festivities kick off on June 21 with Yoga on the Mountain. Visitors can participate in free yoga classes every Saturday and Sunday through September 14. There will also be Thursday classes each week, but those will end on August 14th.

The second major event for Bogus Basin will be the Boise Mountain Bike Festival, which "serves as an opportunity for mountain bikers to connect at the beginning of the season." Registration for the festival is now open.

“We look forward to another exciting summer of free, family-friendly events at Bogus Basin." - Susan Saad, Director of Community and Customer Relations



The first concerts happen on July 5th with the Fjord People, Small Paul, and High Step Society taking the main stage. You can find the entire lineup below.

July 5th, 2025

July 19th, 2025

August 2nd, 2025

August 16th, 2025

August 30th, 2025

All of the above concerts will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

You can also catch a variety of artists playing on the nearby patio at Simplot Lodge.