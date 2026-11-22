BOISE, Idaho — Months after the Claremont Fire burned more than 6,600 acres of the Boise Foothills, volunteers are working to help the landscape recover by planting thousands of native seedlings across the burn scar.

Snow covered parts of the foothills Saturday as volunteers dug into the ground to plant bitterbrush, rabbitbrush, native grasses and wildflowers.

WATCH | Thousands of native seedlings planted to restore Claremont Fire burn scar—

‘A lot of people really care’: Volunteers help restore Claremont Fire burn scar

While the conditions may not look ideal for gardening, Boise State University ecology Ph.D. student Liam Getzloff said this is actually a good time to get native plants into the ground.

“Not a good time to plant tomatoes, but a pretty good time if you're trying to put in a native plant garden like at your house or in the foothills to get things kind of going,” Getzloff said.

Getzloff said the moist soil helps with digging, while the hardy native plants can begin putting down roots before going dormant during the winter. As temperatures warm, he said some could begin showing green leaves again as early as March.

The restoration effort is intended to give the burned landscape a head start on its natural recovery.

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Getzloff said invasive grasses can make it easier for fire to spread across landscapes that historically would not have burned to the same extent. Reestablishing native vegetation can help move the foothills toward a more resilient ecosystem.

The seedlings can also provide important habitat and food for wildlife.

“A lot of these shrubs are pretty important in terms of parts of diets for wildlife and then for habitat as well,” Getzloff said. “So it provides some thermal refuge, a little bit of shelter from the elements in the winter and then a food source year-round.”

Signs of that wildlife were already visible Saturday, including deer tracks cutting through the snow near the planting area.

The plants could eventually provide food and shelter for animals, while native wildflowers can support pollinators.

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The restoration effort also brought together people who use the Boise Foothills for recreation. Volunteers spent the morning planting seedlings in the snow, while another group participated in seed collection elsewhere in the foothills.

Getzloff said the community response reflects how many different people have a connection to the landscape, from mountain bikers and runners to hunters and wildlife enthusiasts.

“A lot of people really care about these landscapes,” Getzloff said.

Idaho Fish and Game says roughly 5,000 native seedlings are being planted through the restoration effort.