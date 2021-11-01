Free crisis counseling available to anyone impacted by Boise Towne Square shooting

Free crisis counseling is available for anyone impacted by the Boise Towne Square shooting through Faces of Hope.

Faces of Hope and the Boise Police Department's Victim Witness Coordinators (VWC) will provide free crisis counseling to anyone in need, according to a news release from Faces of Hope. The team will offer on-site services at the mall Nov. 2 and Nov. 4 from 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. near the former Sears. Anyone seeking support can meet with a crisis counselor from Faces of Hope, VWC and a representative from Crime Victims Compensation (CVC).

“As residents of the Treasure Valley, we have the right to feel safe in our community. That

right was taken away from so many during the Boise mall shooting,” said Paige Dinger,

executive director of Faces of Hope Foundation, in a statement. “We can start the healing process early by providing immediate and trauma-informed counseling to those affected by the shooting. Faces of Hope is proud to be part of the recovery process as we begin to heal as a community.”

Related: Police release more details about Boise Towne Square shooting

Those interested are also offered follow-up counseling sessions through Faces of Hope at the Center or via TeleHealth. Anyone interested can also walk-in or call for services, according to the release.

Related: Counseling services are being offered to support individuals impacted by Boise mall shooting

“Trauma can create a visceral fear for people, which often looks like panic attacks, uncontrollable emotions, or feeling stuck, frozen, or numb," said Dusti Huddleston, clinical director of Faces of Hope. "Even if they weren’t present at the mall while the shooting happened, just returning to the building after the fact can activate our fight, flight, or freeze response and can be very unsettling and scary, specifically for employees that have to return to work. And that is why Faces of Hope is there.”