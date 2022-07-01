This eye cream for dark circles has more than 18,000 5-star reviews on Amazon—and it’s less than $20

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Puffy, dark skin under the eyes is incredibly frustrating to deal with — and those of us who suffer from this will go to great lengths to get rid of the problem so as not to look older and tired. That’s why we seek out eye cream for dark circles.

According to the Mayo Clinic, dark circles under your eyes are usually not a sign of a medical problem, but they can appear when you haven’t had enough sleep. Sometimes dark circles are shadows under your eyes from puffy eyelids or hollows that develop as you age. Other causes include allergies, atopic and contact dermatitis, heredity, sun exposure and rubbing or scratching your eyes. Dark circles may also be the result of pigmentation or underlying redness.

Luckily, eye creams for erasing dark circles exist, and they’re designed to leave you feeling beautiful again. Companies combine brightening products with ingredients like vitamin C, hydroquinone and kojic acid to counteract the effects of pigmentation. If dark circles are caused by underlying redness or puffiness, they may add ingredients like caffeine and vitamin K too.

Retinol is a powerhouse ingredient that has been shown to even out skin tone over time and stimulate the production of collagen, making the skin less thin and improving the appearance of dark circles. It can reduce fine lines and wrinkles and even treat blemishes.

If you’re looking for something that uses retinol to help improve your skin, this RoC Retinol Correxion Eye Cream for dark circles might be the solution. It has more than 18,000 5-star reviews on Amazon — and it costs less than $20!

This retinol-packed eye cream, currently on sale for $17.04 on Amazon, is formulated for the thin, fragile skin under the eye. The manufacturer says it has been clinically proven to instantly smooth the appearance of lines, wrinkles and crow’s feet and visibly reduce dark circles and puffiness in four weeks. With 12 weeks of use, RoC promises the product can reduce the appearance of fine lines and crow’s feet by 50%.

RoC Retinol Correxion is packaged in an opaque tube that limits exposure to light and air, which should help preserve the formula without losing integrity.

Use it in the morning and at night after cleansing and before moisturizing.

This eye cream for dark circles boasts more than 27,600 reviews, leading to a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars overall! Several reviewers commented they have spent money on pricier eye creams that never worked like this drugstore brand.

One reviewer commented she’s now on her fourth tube. This eye cream has reversed some of the negative effects of smoking and sun exposure for her.

“The results are truly impressive and I am surprisingly shocked!” she said. “I really didn’t think over-the-counter retinal [sic] creams could work, but this cream has proven me wrong.”

Several other men and women have also praised this eye cream for dark circles.

Debra P. said, “I’m 56 years old and have spent a fortune on creams. I saw a dermatologist and she told me this is better than high-end products. Purchased and love it. The people at work said my face looks amazing.”

D. Brown is an older man who always hated the bags and dark circles under his eyes. After a month of constant, he felt shocked at the results. He says consistency is the key.

“Package lasted almost four months, worth the price and results,” he said.

In addition to adding an eye cream for dark circles to your beauty arsenal, certain lifestyle changes can help as well. Sleeping well, adding a few extra pillows under your head, making sure you are hydrated and watching your salt intake are also worth considering.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.