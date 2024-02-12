Everything you need to know about the Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade

Kansas City Chiefs fans from across the country are set to take part in the Chiefs Championship victory parade on Wednesday, Feb. 14, in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Here’s a look at important information for the event:

What time does the parade start?

This year’s parade starts at 11 a.m. and is expected to last about 90 minutes. At roughly 12:45 p.m., there will be a rally on the north lawn of the National World War I Museum and Memorial outside the front of Union Station.

What is the parade route?

This year’s parade will take a route similar to previous years, though it will not run through the River Market. See map below:

Where can I watch the parade and rally?

If you can't make it down to the parade and rally, Scripps News Kansas City is offering exclusive, inside-the-ropes coverage starting at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. If you live outside of the Scripps News Kansas City viewing area, the parade will be streamed on kshb.com and the KSHB 41 app on smartphones and smart TV.

What’s the parking situation going to be?

Starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13 and running through the evening on Wednesday, Feb. 14, several parking restrictions will be in place. Limited parking for a fee is available at the National World War I Museum and Memorial, Union Station and Crown Center.

Park and ride options will be available. Five areas across the Kansas City area will operate from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. to get fans to the parade, and then from noon to 4 p.m. to get fans back home:

• The Former K-Mart at 2835 NE Vivion Road, Kansas City, Missouri

• HyVee Arena, 1800 Genessee St., Kansas City, Missouri

• Swipe Park/Zoo, 6800 Zoo Drive, Kansas City, Missouri

• Oak Park Mall, 11149 W 95th St, Overland Park

• 47th Street State Transit Center, 849 N. 47th St, Kansas City, Kansas

More information about park and ride options is available here.

And if you're not driving, the KC Streetcar will be operating throughout the day on Wednesday, Feb. 14 at all stops except Union Station. Riders will be required to board or exit at the Crossroads stop. More information is available on the KC Streetcar website.

Are school districts canceling school?

Check with your local school district or visit our list of Missouri and Kansas school districts to see if they will be holding class or be out for the day.

Will cell phones work?

Based on previous parades and the anticipated crowds, cell phone reception may be extremely limited.

What’s the weather going to be like?

While it’s the middle of February, Scripps News Kansas City Chief Meteorologist Mike Nicco says this year’s forecast will be ideal for attending the parade, with temperatures rising into the 50s by noon.

What is going to be open after the parade?

Visit KC has established a website, From the Kingdom to the Heart, to highlight local businesses and showcase their offerings on Valentine's Day.

What's security going to be like?

Kansas City, Missouri, Police will have the perimeter of the parade "firmly secured and protected for maximum public safety." Using, operating, deploying or monitoring of any aerial vehicle is prohibited at any time during the parade. Parents and families should plan out ahead of time what they should do if they are separated and ensure that children have their parent or guardian's contact information on their person.

What if I get separated from my child during the parade?

Kansas City, Missouri, police have established seven child reunification locations:

• UMB Bank, 928 Grand Blvd.

• KCPD HQ, 1125 Locust St.

• T-Mobile Center Concourse, 14th and Grand Boulevard

• Church of the Resurrection Downtown, 1601 Grand Blvd.

• UMB Bank, 1800 Grand Blvd.

• Blue Cross and Blue Shield, west entrance, 2301 Main St.

• Lunchland at Crown Center, 2475 Grand Blvd.

What accessibility options will be available?

Parade organizers have designated a space in Crown Center Square for wheelchairs and ADA accessibility. The space is available on a first-come, first-served basis. ASL interpreters will be present on the rally stage and will be shown on video boards during the rally.

More parade information is available on the Kansas City Sports Commission's website.

Have a question that's not answered here? You can email voices@kshb.com.

This story was originally published by Sam Hartle at Scripps News Kansas City.

