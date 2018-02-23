Viral Twitter thread: Student learns her father is actually her uncle thanks to science class

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 5:08AM MST expiring February 24 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Umatilla, Union, Wallowa

Winter Storm Watch issued February 23 at 3:11AM MST expiring February 24 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Baker

Winter Storm Watch issued February 23 at 3:11AM MST expiring February 24 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Ada, Adams, Boise, Camas, Elmore, Gem, Gooding, Jerome, Owyhee, Twin Falls, Valley, Washington