'South Park' creators say they've reached agreement to buy Casa Bonita, restaurant seen on show

DENVER, Colo. — Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators of "South Park," say they're buying Casa Bonita, a popular Colorado restaurant featured on the long-running animated TV show.

The pair told Colorado Gov. Jared Polis Friday morning they had reached an agreement pending the outcome of bankruptcy proceedings to purchase the restaurant featured in Season 7.

“As of about an hour ago, pending bankruptcy proceedings that will have to happen in a couple months, we’ve come to an agreement with the owner and we’ve bought it,” Stone told a surprised Polis.

“It’s such a great day. It’s such a wonderful day. We did it!” Parker yelled as the room celebrated.

Polis was hosting Stone and Parker to discuss the 24th anniversary of the show. The company that owns Casa Bonita filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection earlier this year, seeking to reorganize debt, and closed in March 2020 for food service. The restaurant recently reopened for tours.

Stone and Parker entered the discussion to buy the Lakewood landmark late last month, breaking the news in The Hollywood Reporter amid a GoFundMe effort by local fans to “Save Casa Bonita.”

“We also know that there’s a lot of people in Colorado that love Casa Bonita and have been working on it, and so we’re excited to work with everybody and make it the place we all want to make it,” Parker said.

Federal bankruptcy court filings did not show a new agreement had been reached in the case. Records show the next court date in the case is set for Aug. 25.

Take an aerial tour through Casa Bonita as it reopens for walking tours, merchandise

This story was originally published by Blair Miller at KMGH.