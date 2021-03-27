Sharon Osbourne off 'The Talk' after inquiry into racism discussion

LOS ANGELES (AP) — CBS says Sharon Osbourne will no longer appear on its daytime show "The Talk" after a heated on-air discussion about racism earlier this month.

The network said Friday Osbourne had decided to leave the show following a review that found in part that her behavior toward her co-hosts "did not align with our values for a respectful workplace."

There was no immediate comment from Osbourne's publicist.

Osbourne and co-host Sheryl Underwood had a heated exchange about Osbourne's support of British TV personality Piers Morgan on the March 10 show.

Morgan quit the show “Good Morning Britain” after saying he "didn’t believe a word” the Duchess of Sussex said during her interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier in the month.

Osbourne said she was told the network ordered her to be confronted, but CBS said it did not find evidence to support that claim.

According to The Associated Press, workshops and training were conducted by CBS this week “about equity, inclusion and cultural awareness for the hosts, producers, and crew.”

"The Talk" will return on April 12, The AP reported.