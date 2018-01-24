Elton John to make announcement

Sir Elton John is set to make an announcement on Wednesday, the BBC reported.

The contents of the announcement are unclear. BBC reported the 70-year-old musician is expected to "reveal a new venture" for after his Las Vegas residency concludes in May.

The Mirror, meanwhile, reported the artist is expected to announce his final world tour.

Representatives declined to confirm the report, according to BBC.

The announcement is expected to take place at 12:30 p.m. ET, according to The Mirror.