Actor Kevin Smith tweets he had 'massive heart attack'

He began shedding the weight after a 2010 incident in which he was kicked off a flight after being told he was too big to fit in the seat.
In 2011 he told HLN he had already lost 65 lbs.
"I feel mixed feelings about losing the weight," he said. "I sympathize far more with heavier people than I ever will with thin. I'll never be thin."
Fans, including famous ones, offered Smith well wishes Monday on Twitter.
"Kevin we don't know each other too good but I have loved you since Clerks and I'm praying my a** off for you cause I believe in the healing power of prayer," Chris Pratt tweeted. "Can you please pray with me people!"