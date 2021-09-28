Watch
Judas Priest postpones U.S. tour after guitarist hospitalized

Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP
FILE - Richie Faulkner of Judas Priest perform at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Wednesday, Aug 22, 2018, in Tinley Park, IL. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
Richie Faulkner
Posted at 11:11 AM, Sep 28, 2021
Heavy metal band Judas Priest has postponed its U.S. tour so guitarist Richie Faulkner can recover from a medical issue.

In a statement posted on social media, the band announced that Faulkner was in the hospital due to "major medical heart condition issues."

It is with deep regret that we have to postpone the rest of our US Tour," the band announced. "In the meantime, we are all sending love to our Falcon to wish him a speedy recovery."

The band added that they'll update fans about rescheduled dates "as soon as we have any updates from his doctors."

They were scheduled to play shows this week in Colorado, Utah, and Washington.

