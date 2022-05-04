Dolly Parton, Eminem and Duran Duran among 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Class

CLEVELAND — The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has revealed its 2022 Induction Class Wednesday.

The 2022 inductees are:

Performer (honoring bands and solo artists who, in their careers, have created music whose originality, impact and influence has changed the course of rock & roll.)



Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

Associated Press Pat Benatar performs live in concert at the Cruzan Amphitheater on October 12, 2012 in West Palm Beach ,Florida. (Photo by Invision/AP)

Duran Duran

Associated Press FILE - Duran Duran's John Taylor, and left, Simon Le Bon perform at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Austin, Texas on Oct. 10, 2021. The band is among this year's first time nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP, File)

Eminem

Associated Press FILE - Eminem performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on June 9, 2018. Eminem is among this year's first time nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

Eurythmics

Associated Press Singer Annie Lennox and musician Dave Stewart of The Eurythmics arrive at the 30th anniversary Rainforest Fund Benefit Concert at the Beacon Theatre on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Dolly Parton

Associated Press Dolly Parton performs at Austin City Limits Live for Blockchain Creative Labs' Dollyverse event during the South by Southwest Music Festival on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Lionel Richie

Associated Press Lionel Richie performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Friday, April 29, 2022, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Carly Simon

Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP FILE - Carly Simon performs at the world premiere of "Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives" during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival in New York on April 19, 2017. Simon is among this year's first time nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Musical Excellence (given to artists, musicians, songwriters and producers whose originality and influence creating music have had a dramatic impact on music.)



Judas Priest

Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis

Early Influence Award (given to a performing artist or group whose music and performance style have directly influenced and helped inspire and evolve rock & roll and music that has impacted youth culture.)



Harry Belafonte

Elizabeth Cotten

Ahmet Ertegun Award (given to non-performing industry professionals who, through their dedicated belief and support of artists and their music have had a major influence on the creative development and growth of rock & roll and music that has impacted youth culture.)



Allen Grubman

Jimmy lovine

Sylvia Robinson

This article was written by Kaylyn Hlavaty for WEWS.