David Warner, ‘Titanic’ and ‘The Omen’ actor, dies at 80

British actor David Warner, whose career spanned six decades and was known for his performances in "Titanic" and "The Omen," has died. He was 80.

According to the Associated Press, Warner's family said the actor passed away from a cancer-related illness on Sunday in London at a retirement home for entertainers.

In a statement to the BBC, his family said, "Over the past 18 months he approached his diagnosis with a characteristic grace and dignity."

The prolific actor was known for playing villainous characters in films, having starred in "Time Bandits" in 1979, "Tron" in 1982 and "Titanic" in 1997, The Washington Post reported.

Having trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London, Warner's stage credits include the title role in “Hamlet” with the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1965, the AP reported.

Warner is survived by his partner Lisa Bowerman, his son Luke, daughter-in-law Sarah, “his good friend Jane Spencer Prior, his first wife Harriet Evans, and his many gold dust friends," his family said per the Associated Press.