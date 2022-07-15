Court documents in Polanski criminal case ordered released

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California appeals court has ordered the unsealing of some documents in the criminal case against renowned director Roman Polanski, who's been a fugitive since pleading guilty to having sex with a 13-year-old girl decades ago.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office says the court on Wednesday ordered the unsealing of a 2010 deposition given by the original prosecutor.

When the documents will be released, however, has not been announced.

News of the state's appellate court orders comes not 48 hours after Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón announced that his office would no longer object to the release, USA Today reported.

Polanski has argued there was judicial misconduct and the victim has also sought to have the material disclosed and the case to end.

But the DA's office opposed the release until earlier this week.

According to USA Today, Gascón changed his mind after he spoke to the victim, who's now 58.

"After careful consideration of the victim’s wishes, the unique and extraordinary circumstances that led to his conditional exam and my commitment to transparency and accountability for all in the justice system, my office has determined it to be in the interest of justice to agree to the unsealing of these transcripts," Gascón said in a statement released Tuesday.

Polanski pleaded guilty in 1977 to unlawful sex with a minor but fled to France before sentencing.

His attorney says Polanski is "ecstatic" at the order.