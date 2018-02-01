If his Instagram famous dog Edgar and catchy tunes weren't enough of a reason to love Brett Eldredge, here's another: his love of cheering up the kids at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The country music singer teamed up with car-sharing service Lyft to surprise a handful of kids at St. Jude with a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Nashville to see him perform, as well as an exclusive meet-and-greet.

Country music has had a deep and storied partnership with St. Jude. From hosting radiothons that have raised millions of dollars for the children's cancer hospital to coordinating artist visits on their medical campus in Memphis, the two have grown together.

The "Wanna Be That Song" singer hosted the special fans alongside an announcement from Lyft that St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is the latest charity to join their Round Up & Donate program.

It allows users to chose to make an additional donation to a charity at the end of their ride.

Eldredge told People.com that meeting with the kids is as special for him as it is for the kids. “I am so thankful to St. Jude for the opportunity to meet these incredible kids,” Eldredge said.