Blink-182 reuniting with original members for new world tour, album

Blink-182 announced Tuesday that all its original members are reuniting and heading back on the road.

The band, consisting of Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker, and Tom DeLonge, made the announcement on their official Twitter account, alongside a video of fans excited about their upcoming tour.

"We’re coming. Tour’s coming. Album’s coming. Tom’s coming. Tickets on sale Monday. New song “Edging” out Friday," the tweet said.

Their new song marks the first time in 10 years that the three band members have been in the studio together, USA Today reported.

According to CNN, Hoppus and DeLonge formed the group in 1992, with Barker joining the band as their drummer six years later.

In 2015, Barker and Hoppus announced that DeLonge had "indefinitely" left the punk rock band, Rolling Stone reported.

When DeLonge left, he was replaced by Matt Skiba, who is not a part of the reunion, CNN reported.

According to their website, the band will kick off its tour on March 11 in Tijuana, Mexico.