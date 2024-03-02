LIVE UPDATES: 2024 Idaho Republican Caucus

Update: Caucus locations are finishing preparations as Republican voters gather at sites across Idaho.

The Idaho Republican Presidential Caucus is today. Don’t forget, doors open at 12 noon MST/11am PST.



We will be announcing the results on our website and from the state party headquarters in Boise.



Across the state, Republicans in Idaho are deciding between GOP frontrunner Donald Trump and Nikki Haley as competition continues for the party nomination leading up to the 2024 presidential election.

In total, 32 delegates will be going to the republican candidate who receives more than half of the vote. If none of the candidates gets more than 50% of the votes, then each candidate with at least 15% of the total votes will get a proportionate number of delegates. Voting in the caucus starts at 12 p.m. MST, 11 a.m PST with results expected later on March 2nd.

For this year, all Republican voters who want to participate will have to attend in person. They will vote after hearing short speeches by the candidates or their representatives.

This article will be actively updated with the latest details and results from the caucus as they are released.