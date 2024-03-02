Watch Now
LIVE UPDATES: 2024 Idaho Republican Caucus

Donald Trump, Nikki Haley go head-to-head in New Hampshire primary
Posted at 11:48 AM, Mar 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-02 13:59:30-05

Update: Caucus locations are finishing preparations as Republican voters gather at sites across Idaho.

Across the state, Republicans in Idaho are deciding between GOP frontrunner Donald Trump and Nikki Haley as competition continues for the party nomination leading up to the 2024 presidential election.

In total, 32 delegates will be going to the republican candidate who receives more than half of the vote. If none of the candidates gets more than 50% of the votes, then each candidate with at least 15% of the total votes will get a proportionate number of delegates. Voting in the caucus starts at 12 p.m. MST, 11 a.m PST with results expected later on March 2nd.

For this year, all Republican voters who want to participate will have to attend in person. They will vote after hearing short speeches by the candidates or their representatives.

This article will be actively updated with the latest details and results from the caucus as they are released.

