User guide to the 2024 Idaho Republican caucus

BOISE, Idaho — The 2024 Idaho Republican Presidential Caucus is being held on Saturday, March 2 throughout the state.

Idaho News 6 will be providing live coverage and results of the caucus, but in the meantime, residents may have questions, so here’s some quick links to valuable caucus day resources and election information:

Idaho GOP website

How to find your caucus location

Rules on caucusing

Idaho Secretary of State’s Department of Elections

Please keep in mind that the March 2nd Idaho Republican Presidential Caucus is being administered by the Idaho Republican Party and isn’t being administered by the election office.

If you are unsure what precinct you reside in, you can use this tool: Search for My Voter Record which will confirm if you are registered to vote, and what your political affiliation is, and also provide information on what precinct you reside in.

Additionally, the Idaho Democrat Party is planning on holding its Presidential Caucus on May 23, 2024, and you can read about that here.

