Chairwoman Dorothy Moon talks about Trump’s win in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — Former President Donald Trump is the big winner in the 2024 Idaho Republican Caucus. I asked Chairwoman Dorothy Moon questions about the first caucus since 2012.

Donald J. Trump wins Idaho G.O.P Caucus

Some voters Idaho News 6 talked to say they aren't happy with the caucus time frame.

When asked about the time frame, Idaho GOP Chairwoman Dororthy Moon said, "we definitely said your doors are open for an hour and a half."

Moon adds weather caused an issue for voters in Eastern Idaho

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

It’s been 12 years since the Idaho G.O.P. held a Presidential Caucus. And from what some voters told us, they’re not all that happy with the time frame of the Caucus. Even though there were other names on the ballot it came down to former President Donald Trump and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley. The winner only needed more than 50 percent of the vote to collect the state’s 32 delegates. And in the end, no big surprise, Donald Trump wins the Idaho Caucus by a large margin.

“ I am thrilled to announce that the Idaho Republican Party announces that President Donald J. Trump has won the Idaho Republican Presidential Caucus," said Dorothy Moon, Chairwoman for the Idaho Republican Party.

I asked G.O.P. Chairwoman Dorothy Moon, there seemed to be confusion among some voters as to how long the caucus would last.

“We definitely said your doors are open for an hour and a half to credential or register the voters, and then as soon as things slack off, and because of weather it did slack off pretty fast in southeast Idaho,then you can lock the doors and count. So, this totally different from an 8 to 8 voting of a state run primary and you know what, this is a caucus. So now everybody now knows this is what a caucus is all about," Moon said.

She added, “if there are people in line and they were still registering people, they would have brought them in to register. But if there is a large gap after 1:30, let’s say 2:00 and no one had come in for a half-hour in they could go ahead and close it up and start counting the ballots."

One email we received from a woman in Boise said she and her husband thought their caucus location at Les Bois Middle School in Boise was prejudicial because they showed a video of Donald Trump displaying a Donald Trump donation page.

“ That would be very odd to me if that was the case, but not only was the Trump video available, there was a Nikki Haley video available. So, if there were offended by Trump video, well, if they hung around there just one more minute they would have seen the start of the Nikki Haley video," said Moon.

Mother Nature did cause some issues for voters in Eastern Idaho.

“We had a weather situation of course, a lot of roads were closed and Southeast Idaho got hit very hard and we also had a power outage in Idaho Falls.”

Well, there you have it, Chairwoman Dorothy Moon defended how the Caucus was run. Now, Donald Trump takes all of the state’s delegates and sticks them in his pocket for the National G.O.P. Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin this July.