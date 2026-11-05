BOISE, Idaho — After years of moving between locations, the Boise Farmers Market is preparing to put down roots at the Idaho Botanical Garden.

The market will open its 2026 Winter Market at its new permanent location on Saturday, Nov. 7. More than 70 vendors are participating this winter, with a large covered area for more than 40 vendors and additional vendors outside.

WATCH | Boise Farmers Market prepares for move to Botanical Garden

‘We’re finally home’: Boise Farmers Market prepares for move to Botanical Garden

For Amber Beierle, executive director of the Boise Farmers Market, the move gives the organization something it has been searching for: permanence.

“Now, we don't have to move around, be afraid that things will move around us, not a ton of construction around us,” Beierle said. “We're finally home, home.”

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The Boise Farmers Market has operated its regular April through October season at Shoreline Drive since 2019, while its winter market has moved among several locations over the years. The Botanical Garden location will now serve as the market's home for an annual April through December season.

As crews prepare the new space, local artist Bobby Gaytan is helping give it some color.

“I've been coming to the market with my family for a while, and so I kind of knew what different items and different things that they offer,” Gaytan said. “One of my earlier ideas was just to kind of incorporate all of those things into the scene here.”

Beierle said the mural helps tell the story of food traveling “from farm to market, right to your table,” while also helping the organization create a sense of place at its new home.

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The move is also part of a longer-term vision. A permanent indoor home for the market is planned as part of the Idaho Botanical Garden's future expansion. The Garden and market are currently working to secure funding, and a construction timeline has not yet been established.

For now, shoppers will find seasonal produce, locally raised meats, cheese, breads and other locally produced goods throughout the Winter Market.

The Boise Farmers Market opens at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 Old Penitentiary Road.

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