Washington State is suing Albertsons, claiming BOGO prices were artificially inflated

KING COUNTY, Washington — The State of Washington's Attorney General's office has filed a lawsuit against Boise-based grocery chain, Albertsons Companies, Inc. In their suit, the attorney general claims that Albertsons deceived Washington consumers by artificially inflating the prices of "buy one, get one" (BOGO) items.

According to court documents, the suit alleges that "in the weeks or months leading up to a BOGO promotion, Defendants artificially increase the price of BOGO items, only to lower the prices within 30 days after the BOGO promotion."

In their analysis, the State of Washington accuses Albertsons of overcharging its residents 3,190,584 times between October 2019 and May 2024. The plaintiffs go on to state that Albertsons generated $19,671,244 in revenue from the BOGO deals.

One example in the suit claims an Albertsons in Battle Ground, Wash., raised the price of Signature Select Sourdough Hoagie Rolls from $3.39 to $4.29 just a day before the start of the BOGO campaign.

In another instance, the AG's office asserts that an Albertsons in Renton, WA raised its price on Signature Select Olives Stuffed with Pimiento from $2.99 to $5.49, just two days before the BOGO deal went into effect.

In response to the lawsuit's filing, Albertsons released the following statement: "We are aware that the Washington Attorney General has filed a lawsuit related to certain buy‑one‑get‑one promotions. We engaged in good‑faith discussions with the Attorney General’s Office and strongly disagree with its claims, which are based on flawed analysis and data errors that we identified and raised. Albertsons Companies is committed to complying with the law and to offering customers clear value through our promotions."

You can read the State of Washington's entire complaint below:

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