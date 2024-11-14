Suspect in hospital following officer-involved shooting near Howe Street in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — A traffic stop resulted in an officer-involved shooting in Boise on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., a BPD officer made a traffic stop near Division Avenue and Howe Street. During the stop, someone in the vehicle pulled out a knife and then ran into a neighborhood near S. Division Avenue, according to police.

Officers immediately began searching for the suspect and were able to locate him a few blocks away on Colorado Avenue — the confrontation resulted in an officer-involved shooting and the suspect was taken to a nearby hospital. The suspect's condition is unknown.

Police say that the scene has been secured and there is no remaining threat to the public. Idaho News 6 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.