Power restored to Boise's East End as storm blows through Treasure Valley

UPDATE: Power has been restored in Boise's East End.

A large swath of Boise's East End is currently without power as a thunderstorm and accompanying gusts blow through the Treasure Valley this afternoon.

Idaho Power states that 1,532 of its customers are without power in the area. The cause of the outage remains under investigation, but is likely tied to the wind event affecting Boise and the greater Treasure Valley. Idaho Power says they expect power to be restored by 5:30 p.m.

We will continue to update this story.

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