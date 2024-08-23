Gov. Little talks wildfires in the Gem State at Idaho Botanical Garden

BOISE, Idaho — Firefighters joined Idaho Governor Brad Little at the Idaho Botanical Garden on August 23 to discuss the state's wildfire response and new improvements to that process.

The full press conference from Friday, August 23 is available below:

Press Conference: Gov. Little talks Gem State wildfires at Idaho Botanical Garden

The conference opened with Governor Little and Idaho Department of Lands Director Dustin Miller discussing the wildfire management situation in the state. Idaho's population growth has increased the number of human-caused fires and moved more residents closer to the fringes of Idaho's forests where fires during the summer are more common.

The press conference follows a 2023 wildfire roundtable where Lt. Governor Scott Bedke and Governor Little recognized the need for actionable items to combat wildfires in the state. The Lt. Governor created four work groups to develop reports to the Governor's office.

The recommendations aim to use a multi-faceted approach to prevent wildfire dangers by managing growth, reducing available fuels for fires, and using new technology to locate wildfires early.

Early fire detection was highlighted as a major way to prevent fire damage, and remote fire detection cameras with live feeds were discussed as just one way to do this.

Boise Fire Chief Mark Niemeyer closed the press conference by thanking Governor Little for working with fire crews across the state to develop preventative and mitigation policies for wildfires in the state.