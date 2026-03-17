Boise mayor’s Iceland trip highlights Boise’s historic geothermal system and future potential

BOISE, Idaho — In Boise’s East End, where many homes have been connected to the city’s geothermal system for decades, residents say the natural heat source is simply part of everyday life.

For East End resident Kirk Keogh, the benefit is straightforward.

“It cost a lot less to heat the house,” Keogh said.

Keogh said he connected his home to the geothermal system about a decade ago. While the installation required a significant upfront investment, he said the long-term savings make it worthwhile.

“I’m going to guess … $15,000,” Keogh said of the installation cost.

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Some homeowners in the area say heating a three-bedroom home with geothermal water can cost about $400 per year.

Boise has relied on geothermal energy for more than a century. The Warm Springs system, built in 1892, is widely recognized as the first geothermal district heating system in the world.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean recently returned from a study tour in Iceland, where she examined some of the most advanced geothermal systems in the world.

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“I learned a lot. I saw large-scale electric plants creating electricity with geothermal heat,” McLean said. “Our city and our community has really been a leader in this country and back in the day in the world using hot water to harness and heat our homes.”

Today, Boise’s geothermal network heats nearly 100 buildings downtown and the city recently received a $1 million grant to study using geothermal energy to heat affordable housing in the Lusk District.

McLean said the trip to Iceland was designed to explore how Boise could further expand the use of geothermal energy.

“They wanted us to see what’s possible as we think about how we can use our system more effectively for our residents,” she said.

In the East End, Keogh said geothermal energy has become part of what makes the neighborhood unique.

“I think it’s really great, and I like it, and I’m lucky to live in the area where they have it,” he said.