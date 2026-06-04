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West State Street in Eagle to be closed from Fri-Mon for utility work

Road Closure
Scripps
A portion of a street is under construction in downtown Omaha, Nebraska.
Road Closure
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EAGLE, Idaho — Starting on Friday, crews with Granite Excavation will commence utility work that will close W. State Street from Eagle Road to Highway 44.

Throughout the work, motorists will be detoured to Eagle Road, Highway 44, Floating Feather, Park Lane, and Ballantyne for through routes.

State Street Closure.jpg

Business access will remain open throughout the project.

The public is asked to direct any questions regarding the work to Granite Excavation at 208-781-9099.

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