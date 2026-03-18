WATCH LIVE: Local leaders hold town hall to address Treasure Valley growth concerns

EAGLE, Idaho — Rapid growth across the Treasure Valley is putting pressure on fire, police, and other city services, and local leaders are inviting residents to a Regional Town Hall on Wednesday night to discuss solutions.

Community members can attend in person at 6.m. on Wednesday at Eagle City Hall or watch the livestream below.

Mayors and county officials from across the region will be in attendance, including Mayor Brad Pike of Eagle, Mayor Rick Hogaboam of Nampa, and Mayor Lauren McLean of Boise.

The Treasure Valley Partnership is hosting the event to let residents ask questions, hear directly from local leaders, and learn how the region plans to address the continued growth.

WATCH LIVE BELOW —

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