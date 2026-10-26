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Two hospitalized after rollover crash in Eagle, ACSO says

Ada County Sheriff's Office Vehicle
Ada County Sheriff's Office
Ada County Sheriff's Office vehicle. Photo Courtesy: Ada County Sheriff's Office<br/>
Ada County Sheriff's Office Vehicle
Posted

EAGLE, Idaho — Two people are hospitalized after a rollover crash at an Eagle intersection Sunday morning.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office tells Idaho News 6 that the crash happened at the intersection of W. State St. and S. Palmer Lane at around 12:20 p.m.

Star and Eagle Police responded to the T-bone collision that resulted in a rollover crash, involving a Ford F-150 and a Ford Escape.

ACSO says that no major injuries were reported, but two occupants were transported to the hospital with possible injuries.

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