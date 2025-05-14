Toys for Tots gets a new permanent warehouse

AVIMOR, Idaho — For the past 40 years, Toys for Tots had looked for a new location around the Treasure Valley for all those toys — but not anymore.



“Having a permanent home makes a huge difference.” How huge? According to Tim Flaherty, the founder and CEO of Astegos, a non-profit that partners with the Marines every year. With this new warehouse, they will be able to service eleven counties in Southwest Idaho.

“In terms of serving more kids, I mean just to describe the need, this last year we nearly doubled the children we serve," Flaherty said.



This new Toys for Tots warehouse was made possible through a House in Avimor that was raffled off last year. Flaherty explains, “It’s going to be so great having a partner like Avimor to help us from design all the way through to construction to when they can hand us the keys to move in.”

Brad Pfannmuller, General Manager of Avimor, says they can’t be more excited about welcoming Toys for Tots into their neighborhood.

“My kids go to school in the Notus school district in Notus, Idaho and Toys for Tots and Astegos has been huge in helping out that school," Pfannmuller said. "Same thing with Horseshoe Bend and Idaho City, they help out so much, and for them to have a place where they don’t have to move every year, is going to be great for them."



If everything goes as planned, Flaherty will get those keys to open in two years. And another raffle is planned for a new home in Avimor for this year.