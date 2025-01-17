Three people arrested after police uncover prostitution, human trafficking operation in Eagle

EAGLE, Idaho — The Ada County Sheriff's Office says three people have been arrested three after Eagle Police uncovered a prostitution operation that involved human trafficking at Head to Toe Massage Therapy, a local business located near S. Eagle Rd. and E. Riverside Dr.

Authorities have booked all three suspects into the Ada County Jail. Two face six felony charges, including Human Sex Trafficking, while the third is charged with felony Prostitution.

The Sheriff's Office says early information suggests illicit massage services were being offered at the business. Detectives will continue to investigate to uncover the full extent of the operation and identify any additional individuals involved.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact Eagle Police Detective Pacheco at 208-577-3734 or reach out anonymously via Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho at 343cops.com.

This is the second time this month police in Southern Idaho have made arrests involving prostitution at massage parlors.

Twin Falls Police served warrants at three locations, charging at least one person.

