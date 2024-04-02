This downtown Eagle road will be shut down for a month

EAGLE, IDAHO — As phase one of the Downtown Eagle Mobility Project continues, ACHD shut down Eagle Road from Plaza to Aikens for a month on Monday.



ACHD says the intersection of Plaza and Eagle will be partially closed for the next two weeks.

They also say that the section of Eagle Rd from Plaza to Aikens will be closed for a month.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

To get to downtown Eagle, most people rely on Eagle Road. But as of Monday, that stretch from Aikens to Plaza is closed to traffic as ACHD works to improve mobility and safety for users of the road. I'm your Eagle neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston, and I've been following this project for you over the last few months and now we're talking to drivers and businesses impacted by the month-long closure.

"It's kind of hell. It will take time but it will be good," said one driver.

Another said," Kind of last second. I was almost late. Definitely something we got to get used to."

ACHD continues Phase 1 of their Downtown Eagle Mobility Project. Starting Monday, Eagle Road from the Plaza intersection, all the way to Aikens has been closed down, causing northbound traffic to be diverted east on Plaza.

"With traffic added in, that can be 10 even 15 minutes," said Oliver Rodabaugh.

Rodabaugh is the sous chef at Rembrandt's, sitting right on the edge of the closed roadway, making it hard to access. Rodabaugh says with the closure, managers decided that the restaurant should have drink deals all month.

"It's a way to keep business going with road closures and kind of hike people up into finding a way to come in, said Rodabaugh.

I spoke with one driver who said that the road closure makes his commute home from school terrible.

The driver explained, "Yeah, this part slows down traffic but it's not too bad compared to taking this road and going down that straight."

I decided to take that route and drive from the Albertsons parking lot all the way to Rembrandts, to get a feel for what these commuters deal with on the detour. It took a lot of stop-and-go traffic for 10 minutes just to go around the corner.

"It will definitely be something we have to prepare for and save some extra time for," finished Rodabaugh.

ACHD says crews will be working around the clock to ensure this part of the project is finished in a timely manner.