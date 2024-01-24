Yes... more road construction

EAGLE, ID — ACHD is starting the Eagle Mobility Project to help smoothly connect downtown Eagle to HWY 44 through several road improvements.



ACHD is beginning a two-year project to improve roads and sidewalks in Eagle.

Phase one will take care of:

Plaza Drive and Eagle Road intersection

Plaza Drive roadway

State Street and 2nd Street intersection

Phase two will be focused on:

State Street

Aikens Road

Old Park Place

There is an open house for more information next Wednesday, January 31st from 3-7 pm at Hilton Garden Inn.

More information on the project here.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

It's a popular place for people in Eagle and soon you'll see some road closures. I'm your Eagle neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston, at the intersection of Eagle Road and Plaza Drive where several improvement projects are planned.

"When there's a bunch of cars here it's hard to turn out," said Chad Baconrinde.

That “here” that Baconrinde is talking about is Plaza Drive. A small two-lane street branching off of Eagle Road.

Baconrinde said, "Another lane would just be so much easier."

Well, residents who feel the same are in luck, as that is one of the several road improvements being made by ACHD in the first phase of their “Eagle Mobility Project.

Cody Homan of ACHD explained, "This project is really to have better connectivity to downtown Eagle."

Starting in early February, Eagle Road from Plaza Drive to Aikens Street will be shut down for some time to help replace a water line as well as improve sidewalks and the road itself. But, that's not all.

Typically folks that are trying to use the crosswalk at State and 2nd, have nothing but one of these flags to keep drivers aware. But this project eventually will lead to a whole traffic signal to keep pedestrians safe.

"Like that stop sign over there gets flooded at two to three," said Baconrinde

With a light replacing a four-way stop, ACHD hopes to speed up traffic flow at peak times before and after school.

"I feel like it would be a good idea than those stop signs," Baconrinde finished.

ACHD says they hope to completely wrap up phase one by this fall, and immediately jump into phase two, which will include improvements to the roadway on State Street from 1st to Old Park Place.

Eagle residents can learn more and ask questions at an open house next Wednesday, January 31st from 3-7 pm at the Hilton Garden Inn. I'm your Eagle neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston, Idaho News 6.