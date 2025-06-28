EAGLE, Idaho — A new building is underway in the heart of town Eagle that will, hopefully, contribute to the downtown culture.

"It's been our dream for a long time to bring development to downtown Eagle," exclaimed Fine Frames owner Meg Glasgow.

See what the "The 148 Building" will bring to Eagle's downtown culture:

The 148 Building; Eagle to see a new restaurant and two new condos in the downtown project

With restaurants and new living spaces popping up in downtown Eagle in the last few years, Meg Glasgow and her husband, Steve Glasgow, are looking to build on the momentum.

Meg continued, "This will be a new patio restaurant; casual family dining, and there will be two condos above. They both have their own two-car garages and elevators."

Steve chimed in, "They both have front patios that will overlook Heritage Park."

But it's not just about what is going to fill the building. The Glasgows said that they made it a priority for the building to fit in with the old school aesthetic.

"We are using wood siding, old brick, that really captivates the spirit of downtown and its historic nature," smiled the frame shop owner.

Steve explained, "It's going to have a good open vibe of what old eagle and new eagle are coming to. I think it will add to the future of what Eagle is doing with this corridor."

This corridor has been a major focus for the city with the redoing of the roads, sidewalks, and soon revamping Heritage Park. But when it's all said and done, the city says it will be better than ever.

"The city council has promised that the events will go back downtown next year," said Laura Williams, with the City of Eagle. "So we got Eagle Fun Days, Harvest Fest, and Country Christmas centered downtown. We definitely want it to be a place where people come and shop and eat and play and have a good time."

Construction is set to be done in the fall, but the Glasgows have no set time for when business will open.