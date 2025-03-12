Renovation and expansion: More changes on the way for Heritage Park in Downtown Eagle

EAGLE, Idaho — There will be no strolls through Heritage Park this summer as a myriad of changes, including a renovation and expansion of its village area, will temporarily close the public space in downtown Eagle.

"The whole downtown has changed, so it would be normal that the park would go along with that," shrugged Suzy Martin, an Eagle resident.

Located right in the heart of Downtown Eagle, Heritage Park has served as a local's favorite meeting spot for over two decades.

RELATED: Eagle business owners thrilled to see annual family festivities come back downtown after a year at City Hall

When it comes to the city's vision for the space, Nichole Baird Spencer with the City of Eagle explained, "Our goals in this park [are] to create a more usable community space."

Starting in May and for the first time in 27 years, the village center will get a makeover.

"We are retaining the gazebo, but everything else in the park will be touched in some shape or form, including expanding the parking lot thirty percent into our parking area here," pointed Baird Spencer.

Baird Spencer explained that plans for parking would move over to Aikens Street, where ACHD's Downtown Eagle Mobility Project punched through to second, accommodating more traffic and parking in the area.

Other updates involve adjustments to the splash pad, which Baird Spencer says will include a night light element as well as more toddler-friendly water features.

Suzi Martin sees the renovations as a necessary change. "My kids grew up going to this park, and they have grown and changed. I think it's ok for the park to change as well," she said

Walking around town, locals seem to be on board.

"They do the Christmas thing every year with the tree, and I think it's important since Eagle has always had that small-town feel. I think it's important to keep [that] as it grows," smiled Gates Shrack.

However, there are some rumblings around town about the loss of the park's trees, which the city plans on cutting down and replacing. This includes the Christmas tree.

Baird Spencer finished by saying, "Most of the trees that are diseased or damaged will be removed from the park. We will actually be overplanting the park, which will go from 11 trees to 17 trees."

The city says they plan on the project being finished this fall.