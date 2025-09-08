22-year-old suspect arrested after Eagle kidnapping investigation

EAGLE, Idaho — Star Police responded to a report of a kidnapping at around 2:00 a.m. on September 5 in the Eagle Foothills.

According to the Eagle Police Facebook page, an adult man called Ada County Dispatch and told authorities that he had been kidnapped earlier in the evening.

Officials say the victim was lured to the location under the pretense of a photography session, then restrained and beaten.

Police identified the suspect as 22-year-old Steen Lamb. He was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail on a charge of felony Second-Degree Kidnapping.

Authorities say the victim and suspect were known to each other.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation, and no other information is available at this time.

Officials are urging anyone with information related to this incident to contact Eagle Police Detective Pacheco at 208-577-3734.