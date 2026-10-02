EAGLE, Idaho — As the Treasure Valley continues to grow, some Eagle neighbors say concerns about traffic safety are growing right along with it.

Neighbors who live near the intersection of Highway 44 and Palmer Lane told Idaho News 6 they have witnessed crashes and close calls at the busy intersection. While some are calling for temporary safety measures, the Idaho Transportation Department says a permanent signal project is already moving forward.

WATCH | "Something could be done to save a life": Safety concerns grow at Eagle intersection

Eagle Neighbors Push for Safer Highway 44 Intersection

For Eagle neighbor Randy Levinson, the issue became personal.

"My wife almost got in an accident where she almost got completely T-boned with my grandkids in the car."

Levinson has lived in Eagle for six years, and says the area has changed dramatically during that time. He lives close by and says increased development and traffic have made him increasingly concerned about safety at the intersection.

He says he has personally witnessed more than a dozen accidents and recalled a close call involving a school bus full of children.

"The worst one I saw was a school bus full of kids pull out, and the guy turns sideways, slammed on his brakes," Levinson said.

Levinson says his concern comes down to preventing someone from being seriously hurt or killed.

"I'm just hoping that something could be done just to save a life. I don't wanna have a fatality to cause them to do something," he shared.

Those concerns have also reached Eagle City Hall.

Eagle City Council Member Robert Gillis reached out to Idaho News 6 after hearing from neighbors about the intersection. According to Gillis, concerns about Highway 44 and Palmer Lane were common long before he was elected.

"Early on, when I was running for city council, I kept hearing about concerns about traffic from constituents out here. It was a major concern, and this intersection here was a major concern," Gillis said.

Gillis shared that the city has identified the intersection as a priority, but many neighbors are asking what can be done while they wait for permanent improvements.

"Even if they were to start the project and they're saying it's not gonna be done for another six months or so, it's gonna be a lot of damage in the meantime. So we gotta have something temporary," he said.

Gillis says he has heard from more than 20 residents about the intersection and believes nearby construction, growth, and increasing traffic have placed additional pressure on the area.

At the same time, Gillis says ITD and ACHD understand the issue and have maintained strong communication with the city.

"I would say the biggest thing is ITD understands it; they know. ACHD understands it; they know. They work very well with the city. We have great relationships with them," Gillis said.

When Idaho News 6 took those concerns to the Idaho Transportation Department, ITD agreed the intersection is a safety concern.

"It is a safety concern for us, and we do know that throughout the Treasure Valley congestion has increased," ITD shared.

The agency is planning a project that includes a traffic signal, crosswalks, ADA-compliant ramps and other intersection improvements.

Some neighbors and local leaders have suggested temporary measures while construction moves forward. However, ITD says it studied that possibility and determined it would create additional challenges.

"If we put the temp light, it'll actually make construction last longer and cost more to put the actual signal in. And so instead we just went full steam ahead on putting an actual signal in to permanently signalize that intersection," ITD said.

ITD says the project has moved through the process faster than a typical transportation project and remains a priority.

For now, some drivers are changing their routines while waiting for the improvements.

Levinson says he sometimes avoids turning left from the intersection altogether and instead takes a longer route. His advice to other drivers is simple: be patient.

"It's gonna be tough, but something we have to live with until they get that going, and I hope, hope they can get it done sooner than later," Levinson said.

ITD says utility work has already begun, and plans call for signal construction at Highway 44 and Palmer Lane to begin in February, with hopes of completing the project in the spring.

For more on the SH-44 and Palmer Lane Traffic Signal project, you can click here.