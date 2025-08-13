Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Social media investigation leads to dismissal of employee at Eagle Hills Elementary

EAGLE, Idaho — An Eagle Hills Elementary School employee is no longer with the district following a social media investigation, the school’s principal said in a letter to families on Wednesday.

Principal Curtis Anderson said the school was informed Tuesday evening about a social media account reportedly linked to a staff member. An initial review indicated that the individual was not affiliated with the school.

However, Anderson noted that a more thorough investigation by the district’s Human Resources department revealed that the employee was using another name and was employed at Eagle Hills Elementary.

Anderson says the profile included a “concerning” video, which was reported to law enforcement.

“We are working closely with our Recruitment Office to fill this position quickly so that our students and community continue to receive the high-quality support they deserve for a successful school year,” Anderson wrote in the memo to parents.

