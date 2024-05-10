ReeseSTRONG, Inc kicking off National Food Allergy Awareness Week

EAGLE, IDAHO — ReeseSTRONG, Inc is holding a Run for Reese Allergy Awareness Walk at Kleiner Park on Friday to help spread knowledge of the dangers of food allergies.



The run will be from 5 pm to 7 pm.

Organizers say they will have music, food trucks, and tie-dyeing at the event.

The CDC says food allergies affect 6% of adults and 8% of children in the US. That's 1 in 13 children or two students in every classroom. I'm your Eagle neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston at Kleiner Park where Heather Langer and ReeseSTRONG inc are kicking off national food allergy awareness week.

"33 million Americans have life-threatening food allergies, and we just want to make it so that they feel included and supported, and know they are not in this alone," explained Heather Langer.

Langer created ReeseSTRONG, Inc to spread awareness of the dangers that come with food allergies after her daughter Reese died from a serious allergic reaction in 2021.

"For Food Allergy Awareness Week we go into all the schools of West Ada and Boise school district, hang fliers in the nurse's office, and typically the front office to raise awareness for the kids there," said Langer.

Langer and ReeseSTRONG, inc are kicking off the week on Friday with their Run for Reese food allergy walk.

Langer continued, "The fun run will start at 5 pm at Kleiner Park, it’s open to the public. Free registration, we will have a food truck, tie-dyeing station, fun music, and all sorts of different things and activities to do for kids and families."

It's a common problem that allergists like Dr. Jeremy Waldram are seeing more frequently.

Dr. Waldram explained, "There has definitely been an increase. The numbers I have looked at show a 50% increase since the 1990s. Definitely going to find more food allergies in children and most allergies start in childhood, the first two years of life."

The most common food allergies are linked to nuts, seafood, milk, eggs, wheat, and sesame. Reactions can range from a mild rash to anaphylactic shock.

"Traditionally with food allergy, the typical treatment has been strict avoidance of that food, preparing those patients should they have accidental ingestion, having epinephrin, knowing who to call, getting them medical attention right away," said Dr. Waldram.

Dr. Waldram added that if parents do want their children to test new foods, they should always come to a medical professional first to understand the necessary steps.

If you would like to join Langer and many others in the walk you can register for free on their website.