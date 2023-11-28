Giving Tuesday - The day highlighting global generosity in order to make the world a better place

EAGLE, ID — ReeseStrong is a nonprofit based in Eagle that focuses on spreading awareness and support for those with food allergies.



Giving Tuesday is a day to help make the world a better place by giving back to your community.

Reese Langer was a 13-year-old who passed away in 2021 due to an allergic reaction to food.

The family started the organization in her name to help others know the dangers.

They are currently working on a project to fund families who can't afford EpiPens.

Giving back can come in many different forms. I'm your Eagle neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston. Giving Tuesday is back and I spoke with Heather Langer of ReeseStrong, a non-profit focused on spreading awareness and support for those with food allergies, about how they are trying to leave a positive impact on the world.

"I think that grief is different for everyone, and I know that her brothers definitely took it hard," said Langer.

Reese Langer, a 13-year-old Eagle girl who was diagnosed with food allergies at a young age, lost her life in 2021 when she ate a treat that she thought was safe.

Langer said, "I just wish I knew then what I know now. Do your research."

To help people with similar situations and become more aware of the research, the Langer family started the ReeseStrong campaign.

"In May, we hold food allergy awareness week, so we go into all of the schools and hang fliers and posters to let students know about the seriousness of food allergies," explained Langer.

Langer explained that they also hold a teal pumpkin project, as well as a golf tournament, every year. According to Langer the organization typically raises $40,000 to $50,000 a year.

Langer continued, "I think that it's important for families with kids with allergies to know there are support groups out there, that they are not doing this alone. That there are others that can be that light for them, help them through the things they don't understand or know."

Langer says ReeseStrong is currently working on a project to help raise money for families who may not be able to afford EpiPens. If you are looking to help out for Giving Tuesday this year, Langer said that they are always looking for volunteers to help with the events that they hold.

If you want to donate or help support a nonprofit in your area, you can check out this link to the Idaho nonprofit center website.

Reporting in Eagle, I'm your Eagle neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston, Idaho News 6.

