EAGLE, Idaho — A vacant lot in Avimor could soon become home to Eagle Fire's newest station.

According to city documents, Eagle Protection Fire District, represented by Bob Howard with Cushing Terrell, is requesting approval for a 14,383-square-foot emergency services building. The facility would be a single-story structure with a mezzanine and would house Eagle Fire Station No. 6, EMT services, and satellite police services.

The proposed station would be built on a 1.94-acre site along North Crowfoot Drive near Highway 55.

WATCH: Proposed Eagle Fire Station 6 heads to city council

New Eagle Fire Station proposed for Avimor community

Avimor general manager and partner Brad Pfannmuller said the development plans to donate the land for the station and help fund the project.

"We're also going to help fund the new fire station, Fire Station 6 here at Avimor. "We've been working and partnering with Eagle Fire since 2014," Pfannmuller said.

According to Pfannmuller, Avimor's relationship with Eagle Fire dates back more than a decade.

"In fact, we were the first community to enter into a mitigation agreement before they could even charge for impact fees," he said. "We want to make sure the development pays for itself, and so we're working forward to make that happen, and we've been working with them for a long time."

Pfannmuller said Eagle Fire has played an active role in the community throughout Avimor's growth.

"Eagle Fire has been a great partner over the years," he said. "They've put a lot of fire breaks in and around our community. They come and do demonstrations, and they're extremely prompt."

The proposed station would serve multiple public safety agencies.

"It's a joint facility station, so it's not just Eagle Fire. I know Eagle Fire is the one that's moving the ball and getting it built, but it also is Eagle Police and Ada County paramedics also," Pfannmuller said.

While Eagle Fire is leading the project, Pfannmuller said the building was designed to fit within the community.

"It's a beautiful building. They had Cushing Terrell do the design on it," he said. "Those guys did an amazing job of the look of it, and it will fit really well here in our community."

Pfannmuller said the proposed station would include multiple vehicle bays and sleeping quarters for emergency personnel.

Several Avimor neighbors who spoke with Idaho News 6 said they support the project, though none agreed to be interviewed on camera.

Neighbors cited faster emergency response times, wildfire concerns and added peace of mind. One neighbor also pointed to challenges some foothills homeowners face when seeking insurance coverage because of wildfire risk.

Pfannmuller said the station would be a significant benefit for the community, which currently has approximately 1,150 occupied homes.

"Having a fire station that's going to be closer than seven minutes down the road is going to be pretty amazing for the residents," he said. "It will get them underneath that five-minute response time that they want, and you know, I think it's just going to be a great community asset."

The project would also serve a community that has long focused on wildfire mitigation.

"We do live in, you know, a fire-prone area," Pfannmuller said. "That's why Avimor is the first fire-wise community here in the state."

He said Avimor has emphasized fire-resistant construction and landscaping practices since the community was established.

"You know, from its inception, we do a lot to make sure that our homes are built the proper way and our landscaping is done properly, and Eagle Fire has been a big supporter of that, and it's helped us along the way," Pfannmuller said.

The proposal for Eagle Fire Station 6 is scheduled to be considered by the Eagle City Council during their meeting Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 5:30 p.m. in Eagle City Hall.