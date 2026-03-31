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'No parking zone' established on the eastern shoulder of Eagle Rd near the Greenbelt

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Idaho News 6
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Posted

EAGLE, Idaho — The City of Eagle recently designated the eastbound shoulder of Eagle Road as a "no parking zone" with the hopes of decreasing injury accidents in the area.

The shoulder, which is located between Island Woods and the north channel of the Boise River, has long been used by those wishing to easily access the Eagle portion of the Greenbelt.

Now, those parking along the shoulder will receive bright orange warning stickers. Repeat offenders may be subject to citation.

Eagle Police are recommending Greenbelt users park their vehicles at Pamela Baker Park or Reid Merrill Park, both of which offer free parking. They also advise the public not to park in private lots and respect local businesses.

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