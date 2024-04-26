More sheep to cross SH-55 in Eagle

EAGLE, Idaho — Wilder Rancher Frank Shirts has announced that a second band of sheep is expected to cross State Highway 55 near the Beacon Light Rd junction in Eagle on Sunday, April 28.

RELATED | Sheep herd to start seasonal trek through Boise mountains. Here's some tips for hikers and bikers

The 2500 ewes and lambs are scheduled to make the trek across the roadway at 9/9:30 am.

The public is reminded to keep a respectable distance from the sheep while they cross. If you encounter the herd on your bike, get off and keep the bike between you and the herding dog. Also, make sure to keep your dog leashed in the area.