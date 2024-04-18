Safety tips for hikers and bikers who run into a herd of sheep

EAGLE, IDAHO — Saturday a herd of sheep will be crossing HWY 55 at the Beacon Light intersection, closing it down from 9:00 to 9:30 AM.



The intersection of Beacon Light and HWY 55 will be closed Saturday morning from 9:00-9:30

People are asked to keep a respectable distance when sheep are crossing so that they are not taken as predators.

If you encounter the herd on your bike, get off and keep the bike between you and the herding dog.

Keep YOUR dog on a leash.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

It's that time of year again when a herd of sheep will cross Highway 55 here at Beacon Light as they begin their journey through Idaho's central mountains. I'm your Eagle neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston and I spoke with a representative of the Idaho Rangeland Resource Commission about some safety tips for people who may come across the herd.

A portion of Highway 55 through the Beacon Light intersection will be closed Saturday morning from 9-9:30 as the sheep from Wilder Sheep Company will be making their way across the roadway.

I met up with Steve Stuebner of the Idaho Rangeland Resource Commission to learn more about how people can be safe when coming across the herd while hiking or biking.

"A mountain biker or a hiker with a dog approaches the sheep, they can be seen as a threat," said Stuebner.

Stuebner says two herding dogs roam around the herd to handle such threats. having been charged himself, he says it is quite common the dogs will charge someone who gets too close to the herd.

Stuebner explained, "The way to defuse that is to leash the dogs if you are hiking or running. Then if you are mountain biking get off your bike and keep the bike between you and the guard dog. talk to the dog, and let them know you are human. Walk through the sheep and continue your ride."

Stuebner also explained that on Saturday when people line up to watch the sheep cross, folks need to give the sheep space to roam.

"It’s a challenge to keep people to the side of the road because they want to get film or whatever. Those sheep aren't going to come through if they can't get through," said Stuebner.

After the sheep make their way down 55 they will cross over into this pasture behind me and stop for the day. I'm your Eagle neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston, Idaho News 6.

