Kids duathlon memorializes fallen Ada County Sheriff's Deputy

Deputy Tobin Bolter was killed in the line of duty responding to a traffic stop in Boise on April 20. It was a devastating loss for his family, the community and the Ada County Sheriff's Office.

The kids duathlon at the Eagle Park is now called the Tobin Bolter Memorial Kids Duathlon, it's a fitting tribute because the fallen deputy had a passion for running.

"Deputy Bolter was an avid runner, he was a coach down in California where he and his wife both coached running that was kind of his thing," said Sheriff Matt Clifford of the Ada County Sheriff's Office. "He was passionate about law enforcement and he was passionate about fitness."

So, it makes sense that this duathlon, where children ages three through twelve run and bike around a course, at the Eagle Bike Park is held in honor of Deputy Tobin Bolter.

"It means a lot to us that they have renamed this kids duathlon in the memory of Tobin Bolter," said Clifford. "It is bringing even more deputies out here just to experience the event, but it sure means a lot to have him memorialized with this already amazing event."

Development Services of Ada County has been organizing this event for eight years with the help of local business to make this a free event. They came up with the idea to name it in Tobin Bolter's honor.

"We work really closely with them so this is just another way for us to give back and say we appreciate you, we appreciate the work you do and we are happy to work with you," said Brianna Bustos of Development Services. "It just gives them a little more support which is exciting for us."

Volunteers gave up their Saturday to help make the event a success and Development Services was proud because for the first time they had volunteers from every department in Ada County.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office has been a part of this event for years, but with it honoring their fallen deputy more members came out to show their support and cheer on the kids.

"It’s really easy to cheer them on and you can feel their excitement," said Clifford. "You just know they are out here to have a good time and do the run, grab their bikes and cross the finish line."